MAGMEL OF THE SEA BLUE Anime Shares New Promotional Video

The upcoming fantasy shonen anime series Magmel of the Sea Blue has released a new promotional video showing new scenes from the first season as well as information on broadcast schedules. The video shows the setting which revolves around jungles and dangerous situations. The series has an April 2019 release date.
Staff
Director - Hayato Date
Script, Series Composition - Chuuji Mikasano
Music - Yasuharu Takanshi
Original Creator - Di Nian Miao
Cast
Kengo Kawanishi as Inou Cause
M A O as Zero
Hibiku Yamamura as Emilia
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Pickup player
The source this anime takes inspiration from is the Manhua from author Di Nian Miao, who provides both story and art. It has been publishing since September 2014 and is serialized by OK!COMIC. The website has some character stills you might want to check out if you want more footage from the series.
One day in the middle of the pacific ocean a miracle occurred, a new continent appeared out of nowhere! The new continent was the home for new and mysterious plants, creatures and minerals!
Humanity is excited as the age of exploration has returned.
Magmel of the Sea Blue hits screens on April 2019
