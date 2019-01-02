MAGMELL OF THE SEA BLUE Anime Shares New Visual And Ending Theme
The official Magmell of the Sea Blue website has shared a new main visual and its ending theme song for the upcoming adventure fantasy anime series. The anime adaptation of author Dainenbyo's manga series has announced the ending theme song is The Key performed by a flood of circle.
The new visual shared features the two main characters (Inyo and Zero) in action while performing a special move. The antagonist (Shuin) is looming in the background. The anime series has an April release date and follows Magmell exploring an island with unknown lifeforms and resources.
The manga is written and drawn by Dainenbyo and has been published by Shueisha in the Shonen Jump+ magazine since June 2015 with 4 volumes out right now. There is no official English translation of the manga.
Staff
Director - Hayato Date
Script, Series Composition - Chuuji Mikasano
Music - Yasuharu Takanshi
Original Creator - Di Nian Miao
Cast
Kengo Kawanishi as Inou Cause
M A O as Zero
Hibiku Yamamura as Emilia
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Shuin
One day in the middle of the pacific ocean a miracle occurred, a new continent appeared out of nowhere! The new continent was the home for new and mysterious plants, creatures and minerals!
Humanity is excited as the age of exploration has returned.
Magmel of the Sea Blue hits screens on April 2019
