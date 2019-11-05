MIRAI Is Getting It's First Home Release Come July 1, 2019

Didn't get the chance to watch Mirai in theaters back in 2018? No problem because come this July, it'll be available on DVD and Blu-Ray

Guess what, folks? Mirai is getting a home release very soon, and that’s fantastic for all fans. From what we’ve gathered, the home release was pushed back to July 1, 2019, which is not bad because it’s merely less than two months at this point.

The company behind this anime movie, Anime Limited, made the announcement not too long ago on Twitter.

"Our release of Mirai has been pushed back to 1st July, but for a very good reason as we've now been granted clearance to include the film's CD soundtrack in our Collector's Edition! More details about our release coming soon, but we wanted to get this info out in the open now."

If you’ve been living under a rock all this time, then you might not have known that Mirai was released in Japan back in July of 2018, and its highest spot at the box office was #2. It went on to become a true success in the country, and even on the outside.

Here’s the basic description of the movie:

“Kun is a boy born to an executive mother and an architect father. The family lives in a stepped house in Isogo-ku, Yokohama that Kun's father designed around a tree, where Kun spends his days playing with the family dog, Yukko, and his beloved toy train sets. When Kun is four, his sister Mirai, Japanese for "future", is born, and he is happy at first when his mother returns home with her. But he soon grows jealous when his parents focus all their attention on her.”