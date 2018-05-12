MOB PSYCHO 100 II Anime Series Has A New Key Visual

official mobpsycho100 website has shared a new key visual teasing the upcoming sequel of supernatural shonen anime series Mob Psycho 100. This new image can be found in the site's gallery section as well, along with previous visuals that have been shared already. The new image has Reigen take front and center while holding mushrooms, not clear what he is planning to do with those. Mob is holding a mushroom too and confused as well. Thehas shared a new key visual teasing the upcoming sequel of supernatural shonen anime series Mob Psycho 100. This new image can be found in the site's gallery section as well, along with previous visuals that have been shared already. The new image has Reigen take front and center while holding mushrooms, not clear what he is planning to do with those. Mob is holding a mushroom too and confused as well.

Mob Psycho II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. and Shogakukan and Bones is the studio animating it. The manga series that inspired this anime published from April 2012 to December 2017 with 16 volumes and 109 chapters in total. Ura Sunday performed the serialization.