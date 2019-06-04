MOB PSYCHO 100 Releasing One Final OVA To Close Out Season 2

Will Mob Psycho 100 get a third season from Studio Bones? It's unknown at this current moment, but it appears that the series' manga creator ONE is developing an original OVA one-shot for the blu-ray.

Mob Psycho 100 was the best anime of the Winter 2019 anime season by a wide margin if you ask most North American anime fans. For some, Mob is considered the superior story over ONE's other hit shonen series, One-Punch Man. That's why the news that the anime series is continuing was met with cries of joy, though the celebration is somewhat bittersweet as the continuation of the anime is an original project.



Indeed, it looks as if there's at least one more story on the way for Mob, Reigen and co. as the anime's final episode announced that an all-new, original OVA will debut at a special Mos Psycho 100 event in Japan this Summer. Sadly, the story won't cover any of the remaining chapters in the manga, following the Claw arc.



ONE will be writing the special OVA, alongside the anime's director, Yuzuru Tachikawa. Following the advance screening at the special event in July, the original OVA will be bundled on one of the anime's subsequent blu-ray releases.



Stay tuned for future updates as fans patiently await news on a potential third season.





