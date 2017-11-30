MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Has Been Confirmed For PS4 And NINTENDO SWITCH
My Hero Academia is an incredibly loved and popular franchise, and a new video game for the franchise has been announced! My Hero Academia: One's Justice aims to follow those blessed with powers known as Quirks. For one human that never received his Quirk, Izuku Midoriya is on a quest to become a hero. He gets what he wishes for after facing off against the villainous foe and obtains the power "One For All," where is he is finally admitted into the school for heroes known as U.A. High School.
Bandai Namco has officially announced My Hero Academia: One's Justice for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 after hints were found earlier this week. Hit the jump to get the current details!
The game itself will focus on these characters in a fighting style with different stages for players to take on. Gameplay has yet to be revealed for the upcoming title, but it is expected to make its formal video debut at the Japanese event Jump Festa next month.
With no release date yet announced, or even if the title will be coming to the west, there's a lot to be desired for fans of the popular anime and manga series. Though taking into account that this is Bandai Namco, it is safe to assume there will be a western release, as they are pretty evenly distributed when it comes to bringing their games across the world.
What are your thoughts on a My Hero Academia video game? Do you think it will be an awesome idea? Would you play it if you could? Let us know in the usual place down below!
My Hero Academia Synopsis: Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]