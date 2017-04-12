Sign In
Home
News
Anime Index
About
Contact
Members
Shonen
Headlines
Pictures
Videos
Wallpaper
MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Video Game Just Got First Round Of Screen Shots
One's Justice is being described as a "battle action game" and will have players battling it out with their Quirks across destructible environments with their own strategic advantages just like the series.
Griffin Best
|
12/4/2017
Filed Under: "
Shonen
"
Last week we got the initial announcement of My Hero Academia: One's Justice, which is currently in the works to be available for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Bandai Namco has since followed up with some details and screenshots of the game this week, and the official website for the game is now live.
So far the only characters to be showcased are protagonist Izuku Midoriya and villain Tomura Shigaraki, but we should soon find out more about the game at this year's Jump Festa, which takes place in Japan December 16-17. Bandai Namco will also be holding an exclusive My Hero Academia event on their stage on December 16, complete with special guests and the debut of the first official teaser trailer.
Here is a look at the official poster that was released with the announcement for the video game!
+
1
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and...
[MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our
Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please
contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies
HERE
.
[LESS]
Related Headlines
DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 118 Review: Accelerated Tragedy, Vanishing Universes...
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition Has An Asuna Hug Pillow
MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Video Game Just Got First Round Of Screen Shots
Comments (2)
Top Headlines
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition Has An Asuna Hug Pillow
ULTRAMAN Anime Series Teases At Tokyo Comic-Con With Principal Staff Announcement
BATMAN NINJA Anime's Awesome First Trailer Has Hit
DRAGON BALL SUPER English Dub Coming To Funimation Later This Month
ONE-PUNCH MAN's Yusuke Murata Draws Another Spectacular SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Poster
Visit Our Other Sites!
Home
|
Terms Of Use
|
Site Map
|
About
|
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright Policies
|
Trademark Policies
© 2003-2017
AnimeMojo.com
. All logos and images used on this website are registered trademarks of their respective companies. All Rights Reserved. Some of the content presented on our sites has been provided by fans, other unofficial websites or online news sources, and is the sole responsibility of the source from which it was obtained. Best Little Sites is not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions found herein. For removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues,
Contact Us
.