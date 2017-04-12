Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Video Game Just Got First Round Of Screen Shots

MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Video Game Just Got First Round Of Screen Shots

One's Justice is being described as a "battle action game" and will have players battling it out with their Quirks across destructible environments with their own strategic advantages just like the series.

Griffin Best | 12/4/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Last week we got the initial announcement of My Hero Academia: One's Justice, which is currently in the works to be available for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Bandai Namco has since followed up with some details and screenshots of the game this week, and the official website for the game is now live.

So far the only characters to be showcased are protagonist Izuku Midoriya and villain Tomura Shigaraki, but we should soon find out more about the game at this year's Jump Festa, which takes place in Japan December 16-17. Bandai Namco will also be holding an exclusive My Hero Academia event on their stage on December 16, complete with special guests and the debut of the first official teaser trailer.

Image One

Image Two

Image 3

Image Four

Image Five

Image 6

Image 7

Image 8

Image Nine

Here is a look at the official poster that was released with the announcement for the video game!

Image 10
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]