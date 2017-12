MY HERO ACADEMIA: ONE'S JUSTICE Video Game Just Got First Round Of Screen Shots

Last week we got the initial announcement of My Hero Academia: One's Justice, which is currently in the works to be available for PlayStation 4 and Switch. Bandai Namco has since followed up with some details and screenshots of the game this week, and the official website for the game is now live.So far the only characters to be showcased are protagonist Izuku Midoriya and villain Tomura Shigaraki, but we should soon find out more about the game at this year's Jump Festa, which takes place in Japan December 16-17. Bandai Namco will also be holding an exclusive My Hero Academia event on their stage on December 16, complete with special guests and the debut of the first official teaser trailer.Here is a look at the official poster that was released with the announcement for the video game!