MY HERO ACADEMIA Will Be Taking A Break From Regular Programming

My Hero Academia just gave us an intense and emotional episode with All Might fighting All For One. It is not fair to leave us at this time, but fret not, their time off will be short-lived.

My Hero Academia has reached a climax with All Might and the One For All quirk. The fight between him and All For One is still engraved in fans' mind, we got the United States of Smash after all. According to Animedia, the series will be taking a short week break.



Apparently BNHA anime will be taking a breather and will not air on Saturday July 7th. Not too sure if something else will fill it for that week. Source is from Animedia July 2018 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 15, 2018



Fortunately, the break will not last long but it will be felt by fans all over the world as the series is at a high point right now. First, the epic battle of All Might and All For One, One For All leaving All Might for good and Shigaraki's true identity as the grandson of nana Shimura was revealed.



It is probable that the show will give us emotional episodes in these following weeks, leaving us with a void in that sad July 7th day. Let's hope the break won't feel too long.



My Hero Academia is currently streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and in FUNimation with English dub.