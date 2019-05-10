MY HERO ACADEMIA Wins Best Manga At Harvey Awards At NYCC
Yesterday, the Harvey Awards awarded Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga with the Best Manga award at this year's New York Comic Con! The Harvey Awards honor outstanding work in both comics and sequential art, unlike the Eisner Awards and other similar awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are actually nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.
Over at New York Comic Con, The Harvey Awards has awarded Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga with the Best Manga award on Friday! Hit the jump to get the full details.
My Hero Academia competed against many other popular manga series including, Junji Ito's Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection, ONE's Mob Psycho 100, Yuhki Kamatani's Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare, Junji Ito's Smashed, and Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier manga.
There was also a few other familiar names, the Alita: Battle Angel film was nominated for the Best Adaptation From a Comic or Graphic Novel award, but sadly in the end Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the award.
Viz Media publishes the My Hero Academia manga digitally and in print, and Caleb Cook translates the manga into English. If you would like to read the manga digitally, check it out over on Viz Media's site by clicking on the link. Viz Media describes the series as:
My Hero Academia Synopsis: Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…
What are your thoughts on the award? Who do you think should have won the award for Best Manga? Are you a My Hero Academia fan? Let us know your thoughts and answers by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]