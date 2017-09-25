Images Published Of Anime Character Designs For Himoko Toga And Dabi In MY HERO ACADEMIA
Before My Hero Academia reaches its conclusion for season 2 in episode 38/35, "Encounter," the anime has time to introduce villains Himiko and Dabi. With this week's episode, designs for the duo of villians have been published on twitter.
Himiko Toga will be voiced by Misato Fukuen (previously voiced Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya's Tanaka, Jojo's Iggy, Sailor Moon Cystal's Chibi Moon/Black Lady, To Love-Ru's Golden Darkness)
Dabi will be voiced by Hiro Shimono (previously voiced Attack On Titan's Connie Springer, Berserk's Isidro)
Here are the official tweets with the artwork of Himoko Toga and Dabi for your viewing pleasure!
Here is a bonus of some art for my Hero Academia from the animators!
