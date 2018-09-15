MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES: New Trailer Teaches Fans What It Means To Go "Plus Ultra"
In the next couple of weeks, North America will be given the opportunity to feast their eyes on the highly successful and fun, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The film, released by FUNimation, is described as: "The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might." After garnering 1.5 billion Yen in Japan, it is primed to have some success once its limited release hits overseas. To set the hype for the movie even higher, a new trailer has been revealed that explains the different ways a hero can go Plus Ultra. Check it out below!
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is barreling to a US release in the next couple of weeks and with that a new trailer has been revealed to explain what it really means to go "Plus Ultra".
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is set for a North American limited release on September 25,26,27,29th and October 2nd. The second and final day will be Japanese subtitled while the rest are English dubbed. Ready to see heroes and villains old and new battle it out on the big screen? Make sure to purchase a ticket to the movie and share your excitement in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]