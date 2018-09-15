MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES: New Trailer Teaches Fans What It Means To Go "Plus Ultra"

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is barreling to a US release in the next couple of weeks and with that a new trailer has been revealed to explain what it really means to go "Plus Ultra".

In the next couple of weeks, North America will be given the opportunity to feast their eyes on the highly successful and fun, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The film, released by FUNimation, is described as:

"The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might."