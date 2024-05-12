DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA HASHIRA TRAINING ARC Now Streaming; Opening Season 4 Theme Released

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit anime series, officially debuted this weekend.

The latest season kicked off with a one-hour premiere on Fuji TV in Japan with those in North America able to stream it on Crunchyroll with subtitles. While Episode 1 debuted at 11:45 a.m. PT today, Episode 2 and all future episodes this season will be released at 10:45 a.m. PT/ 1:45 p.m. ET moving forward.

Episode 1, "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji," is currently available with English subtitles. However, there are plans to produce and release dubbed episodes in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in the future. No release date for these dubbed episodes has been announced yet.

The episode description reads:

"In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

With Season 4 now officially underway, we've got a look at the new opening to the anime. The opening theme, titled "Mugen (Fantasy)," is a collaboration between J-Rock band MY FIRST STORY and superstar HYDE.

The song was first heard during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- screenings earlier this year. The feature film was comprised of the final episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc along with the first one-hour episode of the upcoming Hashira Training Arc.

Season 4 adapts the 15th volume to the 16th volume of the manga, focusing primarily on the "Hashira Training Arc." The synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll, reads:

To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is directed by Haruo Sotozaki at anime studio ufotable. Akira Matsushima serves as Chief Animation Director and Character Designer, with music by Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is produced by Uoftable and is based on the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. The series follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister is turned into a demon.

The critically acclaimed anime series, which first debuted in April 2019, has received praise for its storyline, animation, action sequences, character design and voice acting. If you have yet to watch Demon Slayer, older seasons of the anime are pretty widely available and can be found on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.