MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: YOU'RE NEXT Shares New Preview Stills

A batch of new preview images for My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next have been shared, highlighting the fight against the mysterious Dark Might.

News
By MattIsForReal - May 18, 2024 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: My Hero Academia

While we're all still enthralled in the early chapters of My Hero Academia Season 7, Toho Animation is currently working on the franchise's next film, My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next.

On social media this weekend, Toho shared a fresh batch of new preview stills from the movie, highlighting the fight against Dark Might.

"Class 1-A and professional heroes assemble to face off against Dark Might!" the studio teases. "Are the mysterious girl and young man friends or enemies? Please look forward to further news on this work, which is still shrouded in mystery!"

As the tweet acknowledges, much of the film's details are shrouded in secrecy. Little is known about "Dark Might," other than bearing a striking resemblance to All Might. We also don't know when in the timeline this film takes place.

Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Dark Might is voiced by someone who may sound very familiar. Ator Kenta Miyake, who also voices All Might, is playing the additional role of Dark Might. It's fitting because Dark Might appears to be the dark doppelganger of the former Symbol of Peace.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is directed by Kenji Nagasaki with a screenplay by Yosuke Kuroda. Kohei Horikoshi serves as chief supervisor and author of the original work and character designs, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi providing the character designs.

The film is scheduled to debut in theaters in Japan on August 2, 2024. We still don't have a North American release date yet, but seeing as how the previous films hit theaters in the West, it's likely that You're Next will do the same.

In the meantime, My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently underway with the third episode dropping today. For those who have been waiting for the English-dubbed episodes, the first one releases today on Crunchryoll

With Kohei Horikoshi in the final pages of the My Hero Academia manga, and the anime rapidly catching up to the source material, it's believed that the show's eighth season may be the last. With that in mind, some believe You're Next will act as a way to move the franchise past the manga's finale.

My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next is the fourth feature film in the franchise. You can watch the previous three My Hero Academia films -- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission -- also on Crunchyroll.

MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 English Dub Hits Crunchyroll Tomorrow
MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Sound Director Shares Another Exciting Update For The Film
