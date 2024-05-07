MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU'RE NEXT Sound Director Shares Another Exciting Update For The Film

My Hero Academia returned for its highly anticipated seventh season — which marked the arrival of Star and Strip — but there's even more for fans to be excited about. As many are aware, the next My Hero Academia movie will be hitting theaters in Japan later this year.

My Hero Academia: You're Next, will be the fourth major movie for the franchise, and while much of it remains a mystery, fans have been getting exciting updates throughout the production process.

The latest update is from sound director Mima Masufumi who shared on social media that "sound work is nearing completion."

"Come to the theater to support Deku and his friends, who are just as passionate as they are in the TV series," he wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes image of the sound production room. "Just a few more to go until completion?! I guess."

『#僕のヒーローアカデミア

THE MOVIE YOU'RE NEXT』

音響作業も終盤！！



パワー、パワー、パワー！！

TVシリーズに負けない

熱血なデク達を

是非、応援に劇場へ🎬



完成まで

あと僅か？！かなw



٩( ᐛ )وﾌﾟﾙｽｳﾙﾄﾗｰ!



おやすみなさ〜い💤 pic.twitter.com/KYIyJkWnO3 — 三間雅文 音響監督 (@Sunma47) May 4, 2024

It was just a few weeks ago that Masufumi tweeted that the final round of sound mixing had begun. Back in April, he revealed to fans that they started putting the finishing touches on the acoustic mix for the movie. He hyped the film's theme song and the voice actors.

As exciting as these updates have been, much of the film is still being kept a mystery. Major plot details are still under wraps, although My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikosh did tease its setting: "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

Horikoshi is serving as the supervisor and new character designer for My Hero Academia: You're Next. The movie is being directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuorda returning from the TV anime to write the script.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2024, in Japan. No release date for North America has been announced yet, but seeing s how the previous films have made it stateside, this should as well.

In the meantime, we've got My Hero Academia Season 7, which just premiered its first episode last weekend. The first episode, titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big Time Maverick from the West," marked the highly anticipated arrival of America's No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe. New episodes arrive weekly and stream on Crunchyroll with both subs and dubs available in multiple languages.