TERMINATOR ZERO: First Official Look At Netflix's New Anime Series Released

TERMINATOR ZERO: First Official Look At Netflix's New Anime Series Released TERMINATOR ZERO: First Official Look At Netflix's New Anime Series Released

Netflix has debuted the first official promo images for a new Terminator anime series, which will be set in Tokyo and feature an entirely new cast of characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

After a series of commercial (though not always critical) flops, we recently got word that the long-running Terminator franchise will be taking a hiatus - in live-action, at least!

Netflix (via EW) has debuted the first official promo images for a new anime series titled Terminator Zero, which will take the classic sci-fi franchise in a completely new direction by moving the story to Tokyo, Japan, and, for the first time, shifting away from Sarah and John Connor, who have featured (played by several different actors) in all previous Terminator movies.

Showrunner and executive producer Mattson Tomlin (The Batman - Part II) explains the decision to switch focus to a whole new set of characters.

“I think that it’s time to go into new characters and not burden myself with another John and Sarah Connor saga. There's been a run at that a couple of different times," Tomlin says. "There are a lot of callbacks to the other films. Fans who really know the movies are going to be doing the Leo meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it's not going to be as direct as John Connor walks in, because John Connor does not walk in."

Tomlin does make it clear that the show will not be a complete reboot, however.“We're not going to pretend that the third movie didn't happen. We're not going to pretend that the sixth movie didn't happen.”

According to the official synopsis, the series "takes place in Japan in the year 1997, on the cusp of Judgement Day, the pivotal moment when Skynet’s military A.I. network becomes self-aware leading to a decades-spanning war between an endless army of machines and the human survivors. There are still the familiar Terminator beats: A soldier from this hellish future is sent back in time to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, who is working to launch a competing A.I. system to Skynet. An unrelenting machine assassin in the guise of a human is hunting him, which also puts his three children in harm's way."

Check out the images at the link below.

All episodes of Terminator Zero drop Thursday, August 29, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Netflix. Are you looking forward to this series? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Producer Teases Toph's Debut In Season 2
Related:

Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Producer Teases Toph's Debut In Season 2
Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Executive Producer On Potential KORRA Live-Action Adaptation
Recommended For You:

Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Executive Producer On Potential KORRA Live-Action Adaptation
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder