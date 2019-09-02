Shonen Jump Teases A Big MY HERO ACADEMIA Event This Summer

It looks as if there's going to be a big My Hero Academia fan event in Japan this Summer. Details surrounding the event are scarce but here's what we know...

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 21 published volumes, with a 22nd forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Provisional Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Provisional Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

VOLUME 17 - Internship arc Arc

VOLUME 18 - Internship arc (partial) & Remedial Course Arc

VOLUME 19 - U.A. Cultural Festival arc

VOLUME 20 - U.A. Cultural Festival arc (partial) & Pro Hero Arc (partial)

VOLUME 21 - Pro Hero Arc (partial) & Joint Training arc (partial)

There's a big My Hero Academia event planned in Japan and 14 members of the Japanese voice cast will be attendance according to the latest from ShonenJump.com. It seems the voice cast will be reading various plays to continue on where several popular episodes left off. There will also be a special music video that debuts along with a first look at season 4 of the smash-hit TV anime.The fan event will be held on July 7 at the Pacifico Yokohama National Convention Hall.



The current internship arc is currently ongoing, with an additional, unbound 11 chapters continuing Deku's second internship stint.



The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08.



Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.