NEGIMA! And SCHOOL RUMBLE Set To Receive "1-Shot" Release Later This Month In The Weekly Shonen Magazine!

The Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced that Negima! and School Rumble will receive a new 1-Shot Manga on March 15th! Hit the jump and check out the details!

Today, it was revealed that in the 14th issue of this years Weekly Shōnen Magazine that Ken Akamatsu's Negima! Magister Negi Magi and Jin Kobayashi's School Rumble manga will both receive upcoming "one-shot" stories in the next issue this month.



This isn't the first time that Negima! has been in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine. It debut in the magazine back in 2003 and it enjoyed success all the way until it ended in 2012.



It was also first published by the Del Rey Manga in North America, but Kodansha Comics took it over in 2010. Due to its success the manga later on inspired and anime series and releases, a live action series and one film.



Kobayashi's School Rumble is a romantic comedy manga that was published in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine back in 2002, but ended six years later in 2008. Kodansha Comics also published 22 manga compiled book volumes for the series.







Posted By: Taylor Beames

