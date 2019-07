Netflix Releasing ENTER THE ANIME Documentary Next Month

What is anime? Through deep-dives with notable masterminds of this electrifying genre, this fast-paced documentary seeks to find the answers.

New Zealand actress Tania Nolan will be hosting a special documentary from Netflix which attempts to define what is anime. The official description can be read below:As Netflix's anime catalog continues to grow, a documentary focusing on the genre will only serve to help hesitant or confused subscribers finally make the plunge. In addition to Kozo Morishita, singer Yoko Takahashi and Shinji Aramaki, key creatives behind Castlevania, Aggretsuko and Kengan Ashura (all Netflix exclusives) will also be interviewed.The 58-minute documentary will premiere on August 5.