New Anime Series SOUL HUNTER Is Coming Out In January 2018
The original Soul Hunter manga series was releasing new content from 1996 - 2000 in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump manga magazine, and an English language version was later released by Viz Media. There was also an earlier TV anime adaptation aired in 1999, and is released in the North American home video by Discotek.
The new animated series based on Ryu Fujisaki's supernatural manga (known as Houshin Engi in Japan) is now scheduled to debut on Japanese TV in January of 2018.
Three new cast members have also been announced for the series. The new cast members include the following below:
Makoto Furukawa as Nataku (formerly voiced by Kōki Miyata).
Yuichi Nakamura as Yozen (formerly voiced by Susumu Chiba).
And KENN as Ko Tenka (formerly voiced by Isao Yamagishi).
Soul Hunter Synopsis: Terrible, wicked spirits tread the ground searching for ways to annihilate mankind! The wise guardians in the sky know they need a brave, clever soldier to single-handedly send the evil souls to their doom! Unfortunately, they chose Taikoubou! It's nice to know the forces of good still have a sense of humor during these dark times.
Saddle up your favorite flying hippo and get ready to join Taikoubou, Sibuxiang, Kou Hiko, and the others for tone of anime's grandest, scariest, and most hilarious adventures!
