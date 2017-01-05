New FULL METAL PANIC! TV Anime Appears To Be Delayed

After waiting 11 years for more episodes of Full Metal Panci!, anime fans might have to wait a bit longer as Studio Xebec appears to be scrubbing previously announced Fall 2017 premiere dates from the internet.

Fujimi Shobo, a light novel publisher for

Kadokawa no longer lists

Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory as premiering this Fall. This is the second release date removal fro a website after the official Full Metal Panic! website removed the Fall 2017 premiere announcement earlier in April. The show's potential loss is a huge blow to the upcoming Fall season.

It's been 11 years since

The Second Raid signed off and anime fans are understandably anxious to learn just how much longer they'll have to wait to see

Sousuke and Kaname's story continued. Hopefully Xebec puts out an official statement soon or fandom discussion might turn from delayed to canceled.

TV anime "Full Metal Panic! IV" main staff [

Director: Katsuichi Nakayama (The Good Witch of the West)

Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Osamu Horiuchi (all of the past Full Metal Panic! anime series)

Sub Character Designer/Animation Director: Aya Yamamoto (Big Order episode animation director)

Gun Designer/Animation Director: Takeshi Yoshioka

Mechanic Designer: Kanetake Ebigawa, Toshiaki Ihara

Set Designer: Takayuki Yanase

Mechanic Director: Masanori Nishii

Prop Designer/Mechanic Animation Director: Takuya Matsumura

Mechanic Animation Director: Masaru Kato

CG Director: Masanori Kamiji

Color Designer: Chiaki Kitabayashi (XEBEC)

Special Effects: Shin Inoie

Anime Production: Xebec

ABOUT FULL METAL PANIC!

Shoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.

With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.

The new series will be titled Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory which acknowledges the previous three season: