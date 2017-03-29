FULL METAL PANIC! INVISIBLE VICTORY Launches Official Twitter Account And Reaffirms Fall Release Date
While most fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Spring anime season later this week, Studio Xebec is already looking to the Fall. They've launched a Twitter account for the fourth season of Full Metal Panic! and revealed a new promo poster, which confirms much of the key creative staff. After 11 years since The Second Raid, are you hyped for Invisible Victory or do you feel too much time has passed?
An official twitter account for the 4th season of the Full Metal Panic! anime series has been launched, along with a new promotional poster. The twitter handle reiterated the new season's Fall debut.
TV anime "Full Metal Panic! IV" main staff [via Crunchyroll]
Director: Katsuichi Nakayama (The Good Witch of the West)
Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Osamu Horiuchi (all of the past Full Metal Panic! anime series)
Sub Character Designer/Animation Director: Aya Yamamoto (Big Order episode animation director)
Gun Designer/Animation Director: Takeshi Yoshioka
Mechanic Designer: Kanetake Ebigawa, Toshiaki Ihara
Set Designer: Takayuki Yanase
Mechanic Director: Masanori Nishii
Prop Designer/Mechanic Animation Director: Takuya Matsumura
Mechanic Animation Director: Masaru Kato
CG Director: Masanori Kamiji
Color Designer: Chiaki Kitabayashi (XEBEC)
Special Effects: Shin Inoie
Anime Production: Xebec
ABOUT FULL METAL PANIC!
Shoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.
With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.
The new series will be titled Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory which acknowledges the previous three season:
-
Full Metal Panic 2002 - 24 episodes
-
Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 12 episodes
-
Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid 2006 - 13 episodes
