FULL METAL PANIC! INVISIBLE VICTORY Launches Official Twitter Account And Reaffirms Fall Release Date

ABOUT FULL METAL PANIC!

Full Metal Panic 2002 - 24 episodes

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu 2003 - 12 episodes

Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid 2006 - 13 episodes

While most fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Spring anime season later this week, Studio Xebec is already looking to the Fall. They've launched a Twitter account for the fourth season oand revealed a new promo poster, which confirms much of the key creative staff. After 11 years since The Second Raid, are you hyped for Invisible Victory or do you feel too much time has passed?TV anime "Full Metal Panic! IV" main staff [ via Crunchyroll Director: Katsuichi Nakayama (The Good Witch of the West)Character Designer/Chief Animation Director: Osamu Horiuchi (all of the past Full Metal Panic! anime series)Sub Character Designer/Animation Director: Aya Yamamoto (Big Order episode animation director)Gun Designer/Animation Director: Takeshi YoshiokaMechanic Designer: Kanetake Ebigawa, Toshiaki IharaSet Designer: Takayuki YanaseMechanic Director: Masanori NishiiProp Designer/Mechanic Animation Director: Takuya MatsumuraMechanic Animation Director: Masaru KatoCG Director: Masanori KamijiColor Designer: Chiaki Kitabayashi (XEBEC)Special Effects: Shin InoieAnime Production: XebecShoji Gatoh and illustrator Shiki Douji began the light novel series in 1989 in Gekkan Dragon Magazine before wrapping the tale of Sergeant Sousuke Sagara and high school student Kaname Chidori in 2011 at 23 volumes. A sequel light novel series, titled Full Metal Panic! Another, followed soon thereafter in 2011 and recently reached its conclusion in February 2016 at 13 volumes.With both light novel series now complete fans are hoping that Xebec will animate all of the source material after waiting 12 years between Second Raid and Invisible Victory.The new series will be titled Full Metal Panic! IV Invisible Victory which acknowledges the previous three season: