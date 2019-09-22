New HAIKYU!! OVA Special LAND VS SKY Teaser Trailer Released Online
The upcoming Haikyu!! OVA Special will cover the Tokyo Qualifiers and the battle between 4 volleyball teams competing for 3 slots to the Tokyo Nationals championship series.
The official TOHO Animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Haikyuu!! Land vs. Sky OVA special which releases in December at JumpFesta.
Advanced sales for the OVA will take place at TOHO Animation booth at JumpFesta in December, ahead of the OVA's wider release in January. The official fourth season of the TV anime will then premiere later that month.
Haruichi Furudate began his ongoing volleyball manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012. To date, 39 collcted volumes (363 chapters) have been released. Production I.G. has produced three anime seasons based on the manga, totalling 60 episodes- along with 4 previous OVA specials. The first three seasons covered the first 189 manga chapters.
Can Onkoma High School win the national team in the fierce battle Tokyo preliminaries? Is it possible to realize the “determination of garbage dumps” with Sagano on the national stage? The Tokyo National Team's decisive match starts! !
