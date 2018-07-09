New JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: VENTO AUREO Promotional Video Presents Pannacotta Fugo

The official website of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo presents a new promotional video of the series. On this occasion the character of Pannacotta Fugo is presented, which will be played by the actor Junya Enoki.



The series will be officially released in Japan through the Tokyo MX channel on October 5th and can be followed in simulcast outside Japan through the Crunchyroll platform, although regional availability is still unknown.



David Production will have Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi (Fukumenkei Noise) as directors, replacing Naokatsu Tsuda, while the script will be written by Yasuko Kobayashi (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on the Titans).



As for the artistic section, Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Haikyu!! The Aces Volley) is responsible for the design of characters and Shunichi Ishimoto (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) is the head of animation. For its part, the soundtrack falls on Yugo Kanno (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Psycho-Pass, Ajin).



Vento Aureo is the fifth arc of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and was published between 1995 and 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shônen Jump and ending with a total of 17 compilation volumes. After this, Hirohiko Araki continued with Stone Ocean.













Part 1 - Phantom Blood In ancient Mexico, people of Aztec had prospered. They had historic and strange "Stone Mask". It was a miraculous mask which brings eternal life and the power of authentic ruler. But the mask suddenly disappeared. A long time after that, in late 19th centuries when the thought and life of people were suddenly changing, Jonathan Joestar met with Dio Brando―. They spend time together through boyhood to youth, and the "Stone Mask" brings curious fate to them―.