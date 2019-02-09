New Key Visual For FOOD WARS: THE FOURTH PLATE TV Anime Released Ahead Of October 11 Premiere
Sesaon 4 of Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma will premiere on October 11 and a new key visual has been released to highlight what is likely the finale anime season.
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma will be returning for a fourth (and possibly final season) this fall and a new poster has been released highlighting all the key players.
The first three seasons of the anime have covered the first 25 volumes of the manga series, which recently concluded at volume 37. Season 3 consisted of 24 episodes and covered just over 11 volumes of the manga series so if season 4 has a similar episode count then this will be the final anime season from Studio J.C. Staff. J-rock band Nano Ripe (styled as nano.RIPE) will provide a new OP, titled Emblem.
Soma Yukihira’s old man runs a small family restaurant in the less savory end of town. Aiming to one day surpass his father’s culinary prowess, Soma hones his skills day in and day out until one day, out of the blue, his father decides to enroll Soma in a classy culinary school! Can Soma really cut it in a place that prides itself on a 10 percent graduation rate? And can he convince the beautiful, domineering heiress of the school that he belongs there at all?!
Yuto Tsukuda won the 34th Jump Juniketsu Newcomers' Manga Award for his one-shot story “Kiba ni Naru.” He made his Weekly Shonen Jump debut in 2010 with the series Shonen Shikku. His follow-up series, Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, is his first English-language release.
Shun Saeki made his Jump NEXT! debut in 2011 with the one-shot story “Kimi to Watashi no Renai Soudan.” Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma is his first Shonen Jump series.
