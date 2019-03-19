New Preview For David Production's FIRE FORCE TV Anime Released
The official Fire Force TV anime's Twitter account has released a new preview for the upcoming anime, confirming a July 5 premiere. Funimation will be simulcasting the series in North America. As Funimation and Crunchyroll's partnership has dissolved, fans should expect the show to also be made available on Hulu.
Only anime could make firefighting as epic as what's depicted in the upcoming (Enen no Shouboutai) Fire Force series, based on the ongoing manga series from Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ohkubo.
Check out the preview below and let us know what you think. The show definitely looks to be more serious than Soul Eater. However, the fact that the main character appears to be wearing sandlas while fighting blazing infernos is a bit baffling.
Year 198 of the Solar Era in Tokyo, special fire brigades are fighting against a phenomenon called spontaneous human combustion where humans beings are turned into living infernos called "Infernals". While the Infernals are first generation cases of spontaneous human combustion, later generations possess the ability to manipulate flames while retaining human form. Shinra Kusakabe, a youth who gained the nickname Devil's Footprints for his ability to ignite his feet at will, joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 which composes of other flames users as they work to extinguish any Infernals they encounter. As a faction that is creating Infernals appears, Shira begins to uncover the truth behind a mysterious fire that caused the death of his family twelve years ago.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]