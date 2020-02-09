New Promo For OUR LAST CRUSADE OR RISE OF A NEW WORLD TV Anime Released Ahead Of October Premiere

Here's a new Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) promo which will begin airing this October.

A third promo for Silver Link's TV anime adaptation of writer Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe's ongoing light novel series,Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen). The series will premiere on October 7. The new preview also contains a snippet of Kaori Ishihara's OP, "Against."

The light novel series focuses on a centuries-old war between a mechanical empire and a society centered around magic. A chance for peace comes when a young prince and princess from the opposing kingdoms meet by chance. On paper, the series sounds eerily similar to the recent Spring 2020 Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle TV anime from Project No.9.

Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato (BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense) is co-directing with at SILVER LINK, with Kento Shimoyama (Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody) writing the script. Kaori Sato (BOFURI) is in charge or character designs.

Nine volumes of the light novel have been released to date by Fujimi Shobo. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and have released three volumes to date. Volume 4 is planned for a September 22 release while Volume 5 is scheduled for December 15.

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?