New Promo Trailer And Visual Poster For DIES IRAE To Celebrate Upcoming Release

The final countdown to the October 6th debut is promoted with an updated visual, plus a new preview featuring Yui Sakakibara's theme "Kadenz"! Hit the jump to watch now!





The tweet below shows us the new and official visual poster, followed by the new trailer with the theme song down below for your viewing and listening pleasure!



【新ビジュアル&PV公開!】10/6より放送のTVアニメ「Dies irae」最新ビジュアル&PV解禁!出演:鳥海浩輔/榊原ゆい/福原綾香/生天目仁美/前田剛/牧野芳奈/諏訪部順一/成田剣/谷山紀章ほか https://t.co/7ZIbL4MAqb#diesirae_A pic.twitter.com/s8js97r8za — TVアニメ「Dies irae」公式 (@diesirae_anime) September 29, 2017





Dies Irae Synopsis: Ren Fujii is a normal student who just had a fistfight with his former best friend, leading him to break off their friendship. But with the help of his childhood friend, Kasumi Ayase, and upperclassman, Rea Himuro, he's gradually returning to his normal school life.



Then a series of brutal murders in which the victims are decapitated begins to strike their city. Strangely, at the same time, Ren starts to have terrifying nightmares of being beheaded by a guillotine. But these are just a prelude to the painful and terrifying battles to come.



Their daily life has turned inside-out. Supermen are lurking in the darkness. The town has become a battlefield as Ren is consumed by insane happenings beyond his imagination. Faced with the reality that he cannot survive unless he fights, will he be able to retake his normal life?

