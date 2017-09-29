New Promo Trailer And Visual Poster For DIES IRAE To Celebrate Upcoming Release
With the release of Dies Irae coming in one week, the final countdown to the October 6th debut has begun, and has been promoted with an updated visual, plus a new preview trailer featuring Yui Sakakibara's theme "Kadenz."
Dies Irae Synopsis: Ren Fujii is a normal student who just had a fistfight with his former best friend, leading him to break off their friendship. But with the help of his childhood friend, Kasumi Ayase, and upperclassman, Rea Himuro, he's gradually returning to his normal school life.
Then a series of brutal murders in which the victims are decapitated begins to strike their city. Strangely, at the same time, Ren starts to have terrifying nightmares of being beheaded by a guillotine. But these are just a prelude to the painful and terrifying battles to come.
Their daily life has turned inside-out. Supermen are lurking in the darkness. The town has become a battlefield as Ren is consumed by insane happenings beyond his imagination. Faced with the reality that he cannot survive unless he fights, will he be able to retake his normal life?
