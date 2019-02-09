New RADIANT Season 2 Trailer Confirms October 2 Premiere Date
After premiering during the Fall 2018 anime season for a 21-episode initial run, Studio Lerche's Radiant will be returning on October 2 to kick off another 21 episodes for season 2.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Studio Lerche's adaptation of the French manga (manfra) Radiant would be receiving a second season consisting of another 21 episodes.
Check out a new trailer below which premiered during the recently wrapped Crunchyroll Expo (CRX).
All of the same staff from season 1 are returning, including director Seiji Kishi.
Seth is an aspiring wizard from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected": one of the few living creatures that has survived contact with nemesis, creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. His apparent immunity made him choose a path that seemed to him to be a perfect choice: to become a hunter and to fight nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the hunt for monsters ... Surrounded by a faction of wizards, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, the presumed cradle of nemesis, under the terrible eye of the Inquisition ...
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]