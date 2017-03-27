NEW Surprising YOUR NAME "Body Of A Stranger" Official Clip And Images!!

Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Things get a little strange in the all new "Body of a Stranger" clip from the upcoming North American release of Your Name in theaters. Hit the jump and check out the new images and clip!

Taylor Beames | 3/27/2017
What would you do if you woke up in the body of a stanger of the opposite sex? Let us know in the comment section (Keep your minds out of the gutter)! This is exactly what transpires in Your Name, Japan's 2016 anime smash hit that is set to hit theaters in North America on April 7th of this year! We are getting so close! 

Find a theater near you that is playing Japan's #1 anime feature film of all time by clicking here! Check out the new clip, images and synopsis below and don't forget to let us know what you think! Not a member? Sign up for a free account here!






























About Your Name:

The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, something shifts, and they seek each other out wanting something more - a chance to finally meet.
