New Visual Poster For Season 3 Of Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma Has Hit
On October 3rd, the J.C.Staff TV anime adaptation of Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's cooking competition manga Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma returns. An early look at next week's Jump has shown returning favorites set to square off against the Tōtsuki's Elite Ten. On the page down below, we have the new poster for your viewing, followed by a short clip explaining the situation with the official trailer for season 3 after!
Here is the official trailer for the the third season for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the article? Has this show sparked your interest in cooking? Does it make you hungry looking at all the fancy dishes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below1
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma Synopsis:
Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.
After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!
