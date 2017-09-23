One Of The Producers Of IT Is Adapting A Japanese Mecha Series For Hollywood
Roy Lee who was one of the producers for the It film, is going to be adapting the Japanese sci-fi franchise Ma.K. This will bring Lee in with Warner Bros. as well as the former Universal executive Scott Bernstein. Lee is not a stranger to bringing Asian films to Western audiences, with some of his previous works including The Ring, The Grudge, and Oldboy.
With It having been out and destroying the box offices for a while now, one of the producers has set their eyes to bring another detailed world to Hollywood on the big screen.
Ma.K was largely influenced by Blade Runner, Star Wars, Mad Max, as well as the technology of both world wars. The series largely became known for its various model kits and toys. A live-action short film based on the series was first made in 1985.
Kevin Munroe had this to say for his thoughts of the news.
"Kow is a world creator in the truest sense," said Kevin Munroe, who will executive produce the film, "and this project finally gives Ma.K a global audience who will experience this epic and rich sci-fi property as fans have for the last 35 years."
The plot description for Ma.K is below.
"The story is set far, far into the future after a nuclear war caused survivors to flee Earth. When the planet is habitable once again, new colonies are set up, but it's not long before a battle over resources begins. When one side wants to make Earth independent, a new revolutionary war begins, this time with mechanized armor and robots."
