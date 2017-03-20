Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

One Piece: COLLECTION 19 Coming Soon To Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD!

Check out the new trailer for the upcoming release of One Piece Collection 19 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD and be sure to let us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/20/2017
In commemoration of the upcoming launch of One Piece Collection 19 on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD, Funimation released a new trailer for Collection 19. Relive some of the exciting moments from the Collection and let us know what you think about it below in the comment section!

One Piece Collection 19 is now available for pre-order! Own the collection on May 23rd, 2017!



About One Piece Collection 19:

The heat of battle intensifies when Blackbeard bursts upon the scene. Meanwhile, the survival of the rescue party depends on slipping through the Gate of Justice! Next stop is the Navy’s headquarters, Marineford, where the three admirals and the Seven Warlords vow to carry out Ace’s sentence. As the legendary Whitebeard declares war, a shocking family secret whips the crowd into a frenzy.
