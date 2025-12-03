The Author Of SWORD ART ONLINE Has A New Series That Is Becoming An Anime

Sword Art Online fans have a brand-new reason to celebrate. Kadokawa has officially announced that Reki Kawahara’s Demons’ Crest novel series is receiving a television anime adaptation, marking the author’s first new major anime project outside of the Sword Art Online universe in years. The reveal came with a special celebratory illustration by the novels’ artist Yukiko Horiguchi, known for her iconic character design work on Kyoto Animation classics like K-ON!, Lucky Star, and Tamako Love Story.

While Kadokawa has not yet released details such as the anime’s studio, staff, cast, teaser visuals, or premiere window, the announcement alone has already ignited excitement among SAO fans, isekai readers, and VRMMO enthusiasts alike. Here is more details about the Demons' Crest series for those who are not familiar.

A Dark VRMMO Story From the Creator of Sword Art Online

Licensed in English by Yen Press, Demons’ Crest is one of Reki Kawahara’s newest works, launching in November 2022. The story blends VRMMO survival horror with supernatural possession, putting a darker twist on the genre Kawahara helped popularize.

Yen Press describes the plot as follows:

"The latest VRMMORPG, Actual Magic, has sealed an entire class of sixth graders in a terrifying game of life or death. Countless dangers await eleven-year-old Yuuma and his friends. One of their classmates has been turned into a monster, and gargantuan beasts lurk around every corner. Their only hope? The demon Valac, who has possessed Yuuma's twin sister. Guided by Valac, Yuuma and his party set out to save their missing friend Nagi but an unexpected encounter awaits them…"

Unlike Sword Art Online, which focused largely on older teens and young adults, Demons’ Crest centers around children thrust into a deadly VR world. Its tone is harsher, the stakes more immediate, and the supernatural elements far more prominent, giving the series a distinct identity while still carrying Kawahara’s signature VRMMO tension.

Kawahara launched the series in 2022, and Kadokawa will release the fourth novel volume on December 10th, 2025. Meanwhile, Yen Press will publish Volume 3 in English on December 30th, 2025, keeping international readers close behind the Japanese release schedule.

Demons’ Crest has also expanded beyond novels. A vertical scrolling manga adaptation illustrated by Tomoe with scripts by Koroku Takano began serialization in Wit Studio’s HykeComic digital platform in November 2022. Kadokawa published the manga’s first collected volume in June 2024.

With both a novel and manga already established, the upcoming anime is poised to become Demons’ Crest’s biggest push into the mainstream.

Reki Kawahara is one of the most influential light novel authors of the modern era. His résumé includes:

Sword Art Online - 28 volumes and counting, multiple anime seasons, films, manga spinoffs

Sword Art Online: Progressive - inspiring two anime feature films

Accel World - TV anime, manga adaptations, and a film

The Isolator: Realization of Absolute Solitude - another ongoing light novel series

Demons’ Crest also marks Kawahara’s next big leap into new territory while maintaining themes he’s known for VR worlds, psychological tension, and high-stakes fantasy adventure. Given the enthusiastic reception to the novels and the talent already behind the franchise, the anime adaptation has strong potential to become the next major hit in the VRMMO subgenre.

What Comes Next?

Right now, fans will have to wait for:

Anime studio announcement

Trailer and visual reveals

Casting information

Release date

With the fourth novel arriving soon and development likely already underway, Kadokawa may begin rolling out details throughout 2026.

For Sword Art Online fans hungry for more VRMMO anime and for newcomers drawn to darker, more supernatural storytelling Demons' Crest is shaping up to be Kawahara's next big phenomenon.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you heard or read this series before? Will it be as big as Sword Art Online?