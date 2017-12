ONE PUNCH MAN Manga Series Has 14 Over Million Copies In Print

The wraparound jacket band on the 15th volume of ONE and Yuusuke Murata'smanga has revealed to us that on Monday the series had over 14 million copies in print, back in July the manga had only about 13 million copies in print.Viz Media is currently publishing the original manga series digitally on its Weekly Shonen Jump anthology, and it is also releasing the series in print.What are your thoughts on the report? Do you read themanga? Are you a fan of the anime as well? Sound off in the usual place below!The first season for theanime wrapped with Shingo Natsume directing at Studio Madhouse but season two will see director Chikara Sakurai (Naruto animation supervisor) and Studio J.C. Staff taking over the production.Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special” training, though, he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch, and it turns out that being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. With his passion for being a hero lost along with his hair, yet still faced with new enemies every day, how much longer can he keep it going?