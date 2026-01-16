ONE PIECE CARD GAME OP-14 'The Azure Sea's Seven' Now Available At Retailers

The world’s most notorious pirates are assembling, and One Piece Card Game OP-14 'The Azure Sea’s Seven' has officially arrived at mass retailers. If you're a fan or collector of the card game, you're probably already aware of this and have made several trips to your local card shops.

The highly anticipated booster expansion is thematically centered on the legendary Seven Warlords of the Sea, introducing cads inspired by iconic characters like Dracule Mihawk, Sir Crocodile, Boa Hancock, Gecko Moria, Jinbe, Donquixote Doflamingo, and others. Mechanic-wise, OP-14 introduces new Leaders tied to the theme, standout cards that define how your deck plays and offers new strategic options for decks built around these iconic characters.

Hey One Piece Pirates! OPCG Booster Pack -THE AZURE SEA’S SEVEN- [OP14-EB04] is fully released starting today, Jan. 16!

Enjoy building decks around the Seven Warlords of the Sea!

Details: https://t.co/vQf2dzEtkO #ONEPIECE #onepiececardgame pic.twitter.com/2zHtLOpptQ — Official One Piece Card Game English Version (@ONEPIECE_tcg_EN) January 16, 2026

One Piece Card Game OP-14 'The Azure Sea’s Seven' introduces a total of 158 unique cards (157 + 1 card types), which breaks down as follows:

Leader cards: 6

6 Common: 60

Uncommon: 30

Rare: 37

Super Rare: 15

Secret Rare: 2

Special cards: 6

Treasure Rare: 1

DON!! Card: 1

The DON!! card in One Piece Card Game OP-14 'The Azure Sea’s Seven' is “World’s Strongest Swordsman: Dracule Mihawk”.

Bandai is doing something a little bit different with the English and global release. Rather than releasing as a single, standalone English set, its cards are being split across two main expansions. OP-14 will contain about half of the EB-04 cards, while the remaining cards will be released in OP-15.

This effectively gives English players early access to cards that would normally arrive later on via EB-14, meaning new strategies, archetypes, and support cards will enter the English competitive scene sooner.

The release of One Piece Card Game OP-14 'The Azure Sea’s Seven' comes just days after the US One Piece Card Game team announced major changes in how it will sell booster boxes. In an effort to combat scalpers and curb resellers, booster boxes sold at all U.S. One Piece Card Game Official Shops will have their plastic shrink wrap removed at the time of purchase. The hope is that by removing this plastic wrap, these booster boxes will lose resell value as they'd no longer be considered "factory sealed."

Of course, this only matters if you buy booster boxes from One Piece Official Shop locations in the United States. It doesn't really apply to booster packs sold individually at mass retailers, like GameStop and Target. In those instances, players must rely on store policy which typically limits how much of a product you can buy at once. But even with these max limits, supply still can't keep up with demand.

Have you ripped any packs for One Piece Card Game OP-14 'The Azure Sea’s Seven' yet? Share you wins with us below!