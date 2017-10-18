Following The Netflix Live-Action Drama Surprise, More MOB PYSCHO 100 News To Be Announced Tomorrow
In addition to the live-action collaboration between Netflix and TV Tokyo, Mob Psycho has more exciting news that will be announced tomorrow. The reveal comes from Japanese website Gigazine, who reported that Studio Bones president Masahiko Minami revealed the info during a special press conference in Tokushima last week. The announcement will be made on the cover of the 15th compiled volume of the manga, which ships in Japan tomorrow, October 19 (which means it will likely be leaked in the U.S. later today, given the time zone difference).
Mob Psycho 100, the other hot title from One Punch Manga mangaka ONE will announce more exciting projects tomorrow. Is a new anime season in the works?
Mob Psycho 100 aired during the Fall 2016 anime season and was simulcast on Crunchyroll. In additon, a live-action stage play will kick off in Japan that will star the anime's lead voice actor, Setsuo Ito as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama. The play will have a 1-week limited run from January 6-14 at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo.
During the festival, Minami revealed that Studio BONES is comprised of five studios - Studio A, Studio B and Studio C, Studio D and Studio E.
Studio A is currently working on A.I.C.O. -Incarnation, one of the new Netflix anime proejcts recently announced.
Studio B previously produced the first season of Mob Psycho 100 and is currently working on Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond.
Studio C has worked exclusively on My Hero Academia and is presently working on the show's recently announced third season.
Studio D handles the Bungo Stray Dogs anime adaptation and is currently working on the Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple anime film.
Lastly, Studio E is tackling the Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution anime film that recaps the original anime.
