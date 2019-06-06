ONE-PUNCH MAN Manga Creator Reveals The Real Reason Why The Latest Episode Was Delayed

One-Punch Man is hot right now, with the previous episode ending on a cliffhanger, fans were eagerly awaiting the newest episode. However, it was delayed for mysterious reasons.

The latest One-Punch Man episode was recently delayed at the last minute, and as expected, fans are livid. The reason for the delay has everything to do with the airing of the French Open worldwide.

Now, the series creator, only known as ONE on Twitter, chose to make fun of fans with a sketch he came up with in a short amount of time. Not only was the sketch poking fun at the fans, it also explains in detail why the episode has moved to next week.

You see, from the sketch, folks can see Genos, Sonic, and Saitama preparing to play a game of tennis. From what we can tell, both Genos and Sonic are on the same team, and they are playing a 2-v-1 against Saitama.

Genos sends in the first serve, but his blow was less than accurate because it went directly in the direction of Sonic. We can see Saitama, just slightly in the sketch trying to warn Sonic, but he obviously he failed.

As it stands, then, Sonic is injured, and as such, the episode had to be delayed until next week when he'll likely be fully recovered and ready to rumble.