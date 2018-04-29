OVERLORD Light Novels Going On Long Hiatus This Year
Even with a new season of the anime on the way this summer; the light novels to Overlord won't be faring as well in terms of the waiting game. Recently it was announced that the light novels would be pushing back the release of volume 14 of its light novel to "sometime in 2019".
Fans of the light novels of the Overlord series will be set up for quiet a frustrating bit of news in regards to the next light novel. Hit the jump to find out how long the book's hiatus will be lasting!
With volume 13 being both the longest volume and also the finale to the "Paladin of the Holy Kingdom" arc. it has proven to have to hold up the time frame for when the next volume releases. While more news on the topic has not been released yet; the one consolation we have left is that a new seaons to the show will be there to tide us over.
