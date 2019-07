PACIFIC RIM Anime Series Receives A Two-Season Order From Netflix; Expected To Premiere Next Year

Late last year, fans of the feature films learned that thefranchise will team up with Netflix to produce a a new anime series set within the Kaiju-filled world first seen in the Guillermo del Toro movie.Now, months after the official announcement, Legendary Entertainment's Elie Dekel revealed at Project Anime (via IGN ) some interesting new details on the forthcoming anime project.To begin, the executive vice president of brand development and consumer products revealed thatis currently expected to premiere in 2020, and that it has already earned a second season on the streaming platform.However, as exciting as this news may be for fans, Dekel also commented on the overall scope and budget of the Netflix series:While it's still unclear how the anime will connect to the two live-action films, we do know that the plot will be centered around two siblings as they utilize an abandoned Jaeger in their quest to find their missing parents.comes from showrunners Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, who have previously collaborated on fan-favorite projects like