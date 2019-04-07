PACIFIC RIM Anime Series Receives A Two-Season Order From Netflix; Expected To Premiere Next Year
Late last year, fans of the feature films learned that the Pacific Rim franchise will team up with Netflix to produce a a new anime series set within the Kaiju-filled world first seen in the Guillermo del Toro movie.
Aside from a few plot details we didn't know much about the Pacific Rim anime, but now some new information on the forthcoming Netflix series has been revealed, including the show's expected premiere date.
Now, months after the official announcement, Legendary Entertainment's Elie Dekel revealed at Project Anime (via IGN) some interesting new details on the forthcoming anime project.
To begin, the executive vice president of brand development and consumer products revealed that Pacific Rim is currently expected to premiere in 2020, and that it has already earned a second season on the streaming platform.
However, as exciting as this news may be for fans, Dekel also commented on the overall scope and budget of the Netflix series: "[This is] one of the biggest budget anime series I’ve had the pleasure of working on, and I think that speaks to the commitment of Netflix and Legendary [to anime]."
While it's still unclear how the anime will connect to the two live-action films, we do know that the plot will be centered around two siblings as they utilize an abandoned Jaeger in their quest to find their missing parents.
Pacific Rim comes from showrunners Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, who have previously collaborated on fan-favorite projects like Wolverine and the X-Men.
