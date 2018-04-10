POWER RANGERS DINO CHARGE's Blue Ranger Wants In On The Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series

The blue ranger from Power Rangers Dino Charge makes his interest in the role of Zuko, in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, known in this recent tweet. Find out more...





Yoshi Sudarso recently took to social media to share a selfie in which half his face is scarred - similar to Zuko in the Avatar series whose face was left scarred by his own father. Along with the new look, and what Sudarso captioned the photo with, fans seem to be content on his involvement in the Netflix series.



Captioned "Anyone see my honor?" is a reference to Zuko's constant proclamations regarding his honour - being a firebending prince.



It's uncertain why exactly the actor is donning this look, though with martial artist Osric Chau in the background of the selfie, many believe that the two could be cooking up some kind of short film.



What do you think of Sudarso's look? Do you think he'd make for a good Zuko in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender series doesn't currently have a set release date.