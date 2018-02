Production I.G/ Netflix Anime Series B: THE BEGINNING Gets A New Key Visual

Netflix will begin streaming the anime worldwide simultaneously on March 2. The stream will feature a Japanese dub and an English dub. The show will have 12 episodes. Check out the official trailer right now down below!

Earlier today, the staff for Netflix and Production I.G's B: The Beginning anime revealed a new key visual for the upcoming series. We have brought you the visual for your viewing pleasure down below!Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa are directing the series, and Nakazawa is also designing the characters and serving as key animation supervisor. Katsuya Ishida is writing the screenplay. Yoshihiro Ike is composing the music.What are your thoughts on the on the new visual? Are you excited for this anime series to be arriving soon? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!