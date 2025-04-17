Netflix's ONE PIECE Dr. Hiriluk Actor Teases "Incredibly Moving" Season 2

As we set sail towards the return of One Piece, Netflix's social account for the live-action series has started to post pre-filmed interviews with the cast before they left South Africa.

The latest video features Dr. Hiriluk actor Mark Harelik. The brief interview offers bite-sized answers to questions largely revolving around Season 2.

As a newcomer to the series, Harelik was asked what he learned while on the set of One Piece.

"As outlandish as this can appear on the surface, it has deep, deep human roots," he stated. "Incredibly moving."

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece will cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island storyline from the manga. For those unfamiliar with the source material, Dr. Hiriluk is a quack doctor from Drum Island.

A former thief, Dr. Hiriluk is a well-intentioned and caring man who seeks to cure the ill from their afflictions through the usage of his experimental medication that often unintentionally backfires.

That's probably why when asked if he had advice for his character, Harelik responded, "Don't be so eager to try untested expreiments on your sick patients. A lot of them are dying."

Elsewhere in the interview Harelik calls Tony Tony Chopper the most impressive character in Season 2. The fan-favorite reindeer will make his highly anticipated debut in Season 2 and has close ties with Dr. Hiriluk.

I don't want to get into spoiler territory, but there's an actually really powerful emotional connection between the two characters and -- as Harelik alludes -- a moving storyline.

Chopper is a reindeer that ate the Hito Hito no Mi, a Devil Fruit that allows its user to transform into a human hybrid at will. At Drum Island, he was taught medicine by his two parental figures, Dr. Hiriluk and Dr. Kureha, and now he travels the world in hopes of being able to cure any disease.

Check out the brief interview iwth Mark Harelik below and get ready for the return of One Piece on Netflix, hopefully soon!

Harelik? Hiriluk? Feels like destiny, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️ We caught up with the man behind our brilliant quack doctor to hear about his time in the world of One Piece Season 2. ❄️🌸 pic.twitter.com/T8X6TdiMUv — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 17, 2025

Netflix has not yet announced when One Piece Season 2 will debut. There were initial predictions that the series could return later this year, although nothing official has come out yet.