TO YOUR ETERNITY Season 3 October 2025 Premiere Announced

The previously announced third season of the To Your Eternity anime will premiere in October 2025. The release window was revealed alongside a new visual teaser and streaming details.

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima, To Your Eternity follows immortal being's journey to learn what it means to be truly human. Referred to as an "orb," it's capable of morphing into the thing that stimulates it. Going from orb to rock to wolf and eventually a boy known as Fushi. As it roams the world like a newborn, Fushi begins to grow as a "person," gaining new survival skills along the way.

To Your Eternity received acclaim in Japan with Brain's Base adapting the series into an anime with Masahiko Murata directing and Shinzo Fujita handling series composition. The first season aired in April 2021 after a delay caused by the pandemic.

For the second season, animation shifted from Brain's Base to Drive. Kiyoko Sayama replaced Masahiko Murata as the director but the rest of the main staff returned. The 20-episode second season aired from October 2022 to March 2023.

Both seasons of To Your Eternity are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs. The streamer describes the story:

In the beginning, an "orb" is cast unto Earth. "It" can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates "it"; and come back to life after death. "It" morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, "it" becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a "person". But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.

The third season will once again be streamed on Crunchyroll when it premieres this fall. Other details such as animation studio, director, and main staff remain unannounced.

The latest visual for the upcoming third season confirms the third season will adapt the "Present Era" act. The accompanying tagline teases: "Who are the junior high school girl and the black-haired boy who are staring at Fushi?"

The post also contained a message from original series author Yoshitoki Oima.

"To everyone who has been following the first and second seasons, I apologize for keeping you waiting," the translated message reads. "As the original author, I have been involved in the present world arc from the closest position I have ever been to. I think the whole series was made very carefully. Thank you to the director, staff, and cast. I'm looking forward to watching it air."