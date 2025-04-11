TO YOUR ETERNITY Season 3 October 2025 Premiere Announced

TO YOUR ETERNITY Season 3 October 2025 Premiere Announced

The critically acclaimed anime To Your Eternity will return for its third season this Fall on Crunchyroll and will adapt the "Present Era" act of the manga.

News
By MattIsForReal - Apr 11, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Shonen

The previously announced third season of the To Your Eternity anime will premiere in October 2025. The release window was revealed alongside a new visual teaser and streaming details.

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima, To Your Eternity follows immortal being's journey to learn what it means to be truly human. Referred to as an "orb," it's capable of morphing into the thing that stimulates it. Going from orb to rock to wolf and eventually a boy known as Fushi. As it roams the world like a newborn, Fushi begins to grow as a "person," gaining new survival skills along the way.

To Your Eternity received acclaim in Japan with Brain's Base adapting the series into an anime with Masahiko Murata directing and Shinzo Fujita handling series composition. The first season aired in April 2021 after a delay caused by the pandemic.

For the second season, animation shifted from Brain's Base to Drive.  Kiyoko Sayama replaced Masahiko Murata as the director but the rest of the main staff returned. The 20-episode second season aired from October 2022 to March 2023.

Both seasons of To Your Eternity are available to stream on Crunchyroll with English subs and dubs. The streamer describes the story:

In the beginning, an "orb" is cast unto Earth. "It" can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates "it"; and come back to life after death. "It" morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, "it" becomes Fushi.

Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a "person". But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.

The third season will once again be streamed on Crunchyroll when it premieres this fall. Other details such as animation studio, director, and main staff remain unannounced.

The latest visual for the upcoming third season confirms the third season will adapt the "Present Era" act. The accompanying tagline teases: "Who are the junior high school girl and the black-haired boy who are staring at Fushi?"

The post also contained a message from original series author Yoshitoki Oima.

"To everyone who has been following the first and second seasons, I apologize for keeping you waiting," the translated message reads. "As the original author, I have been involved in the present world arc from the closest position I have ever been to. I think the whole series was made very carefully. Thank you to the director, staff, and cast. I'm looking forward to watching it air."

FIRE FORCE Season 3's First Cour Now Streaming On Crunchyroll And Hulu
Related:

FIRE FORCE Season 3's First Cour Now Streaming On Crunchyroll And Hulu
DAN DA DAN Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Date And Theatrical Debut
Recommended For You:

DAN DA DAN Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Date And Theatrical Debut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder