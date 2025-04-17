MY HERO ACADEMIA: FINAL SEASON Visual Shows Off Armored All Might

My Hero Academia Season 7 featured plenty of iconic moments but one of the most memorable came at the very end of the season. During the finale episode of the season (episode 159), a now Quirkless Toshinori Yagi attempts to help his students in the fight against Shigaraki and All For One. Unable to use his One For All power, Melissa Shield helps transform Yagi's car Hercules into a suit of armor, giving him the capability to take on All For One.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait until October to see the Final War come to an end with Season 8. With months to go until My Hero Academia: Final Season debuts, the official social channels for the anime have shared a new visual to remind us of the awesomeness of Armored All Might.

My Hero Academia: Final Season is the eighth and final season of the anime series which first began back in 2016. Now, nearly 10 years later, its run is coming to an end. Season 8 is scheduled to premiere in October with new episodes set to debut on Crunchyroll.

Season 8 will cover the remainder of the Final War arc as well as the Epilogue Arc from the manga series. The FInal War arc sees the the confrontation between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki come to a head, resolving the final war between Deku and All For One.

The My Hero Academia anime is an adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's Japanese manga series, which officially came to an end on August 5, 2024. The series is set in a world where super powers, known as "Quirks," are commonplace. The story follows Izuku Midoriya , a young boy with dreams of becoming a superhero but born without a Qurik. But when All Might, the world's greatest hero, recognizes the potential in young Midoriya, he bestows his Quirk on him and helps him enroll in the prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

For seven seasons, fans have followed young Midoriya on his journey to becoming a hero, experiencing all of the ups and downs that come with it. The manga already concluded months ago so anyone who read it already knows what's to come. But for those who have only stuck with the anime, Season 8 will hold plenty of surprises.

