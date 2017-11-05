Production I.G's LEGEND OF THE GALACTIC HEROES Remake Will Have New Leads

The first anime adaptation of Yoshiki Tanaka's Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu) science-fiction novel series debuted in 1988 as a joint film from Studio Madhouse and Artland. Back in August 2015, it was revealed that Production I.G. would be producing a new series in 2017 and the project's official website has revealed that a special promotional event in Tokyo's Shinjuku Bunka Center on September 20 will reveal a ton of details.Nearly three decades late, the original voice actors for Reinhard, Kircheis, and Julian are still active in the industry however Kei Tomiyama,who originally portrayed Yang Wen-li, passed away 22 years ago. Though some old school anime fans were holding out hope that Ryo Horikawa, Masashi Hironaka, and Nozomu Sasaki would be returning to reprise their respective characters, I.G. confirmed that would not be the case.Legend of the Galactic Heroes Synopsis

The 150-year-long stalemate between the two interstellar superpowers, the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, comes to an end when a new generation of leaders arises: the idealistic military genius Reinhard von Lohengramm, and the FPA's reserved historian, Yang Wenli.



While Reinhard climbs the ranks of the Empire with the aid of his childhood friend, Siegfried Kircheis, he must fight not only the war, but also the remnants of the crumbling Goldenbaum Dynasty in order to free his sister from the Kaiser and unify humanity under one genuine ruler. Meanwhile, on the other side of the galaxy, Yang—a strong supporter of democratic ideals—has to stand firm in his beliefs, despite the struggles of the FPA, and show his pupil, Julian Mintz, that autocracy is not the solution.



As ideologies clash amidst the war's many casualties, the two strategic masterminds must ask themselves what the real reason behind their battle is.