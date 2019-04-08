Project Anima Announces Staff & Cast For New Anime SACKS&GUNS!!
Earlier this week on the official blog for Project Anima, the cast, staff, and official title for Satelight's anime adaptation of Nekotarō Inui's Novel called Sakugan Labyrinth Marker (Drilling Labyrinth Marker) was announced. The Anime will be titled Sacks&Guns!!
The official Project Anima blog announced the cast, staff, and official title for one of their newest anime adaptations called Sacks&Guns!! Hit the jump to get the full details!
Here is the staff currently announced: Jun'ichi Wada will be directing the anime at Satelight. Yuji Iwahara will be the original character designer. Stanislas Brunet will be the mechanical designer. Kazumi Kōda will be the concept designer. Yūri Shibamura will be credited for scenario cooperation. Eriko Kimura will be the sound director at Tohokushinsha Film Corporation.
Not a lot of the cast for the show has been announced yet, but it has been announced that Toshiyuki Toyonaga and Hikaru Midorikawa will star in the anime. The anime is slated for a 2020 broadcast as well!
The visual above depicts the underground colony called Pinyin, this is the place where the father Gagamba and his daughter Memenpu (the story's protagonists) live. Sacks&Guns!! is slated for a 2020 broadcast.
