RECORD OF RAGNAROK SEASON 3 Announced With New Trailer And Visual Art

The battle of gods and humanity continues as Record of Ragnarok Season 3 has officially been announced! Alongside the confirmation, a new teaser trailer and key visual have been revealed, as well as details on the main staff behind the next chapter of the high-stakes tournament anime. Check out the new teaser trailer down below:

There was also a teaser visual released alongside a celebratory art piece made by Azychika. Check both of them out down below:

For Record of Ragnarok Season 3, the production is led by Yumeta Company x MARU Animation, with a new director and returning talent:

Director: Koichi Hatsumi (Tokyo Revengers)

Series Composition: Yasuyuki Muto (Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash)

Character Design: Youko Tanabe (Handyman Saitou in Another World) & Hisashi Kawashima (Pretty Rhythm: Aurora Dream)

Music: Yasuharu Takanashi (Naruto, Fairy Tail)

Two of the staff members for the 3rd season, Takumi Fukui (structure) and Shinya Umemura (story) shared comments for fans on the continuation:

Takumi Fukui:

It’s been a while since the hyped finale of Season 2… Thanks to all our fans’ incredible support, Season 3 is finally here! How will those warriors and their battles from the manga be brought to life!? How will that technique and that scene be animated!? And what about those returning warriors and the one we’ll meet again!? The battle between gods and humanity enters a new phase—I can’t wait to see!



Shinya Umemura:



I’m beyond grateful for the announcement of anime season 3—thank you so much! It couldn’t happen without your support. Personally, I can’t wait to see how that technique of Nikola Tesla will be brought to life on screen! I hope you’ll continue to support Record of Ragnarok!

Based on the manga by Shinya Umemura (story), Azychika (art), and Takumi Fukui (story structure), Record of Ragnarok pits humanity’s greatest warriors against the gods themselves in one-on-one battles for survival.

Following the climactic fights of Season 2, Season 3 will continue the intense tournament, featuring more legendary matchups, high-energy combat sequences, and divine drama. Here is a short description of what fans can expect in Season 3:

The saga continues with 13 one-on-one battles for the survival of humanity, pitting gods against humans from across the world. Witness the fateful seventh battle: the final fight to break the 3-3 tie between the gods and humans. Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will stream worldwide on Netflix upon its premiere, ensuring fans across the globe won’t miss a moment of the action.

While a specific release date not yet announced, the trailer, key visual, and staff lineup give us the indicator that Season 3 is well into production. Expect more news soon, with AnimeJapan 2025 around the corner. We could see more announcements including new character reveals and battle teases!

