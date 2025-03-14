REINCARNATED AS A DRAGON HATCHLING Anime Adaptation Announced With First Details

REINCARNATED AS A DRAGON HATCHLING Anime Adaptation Announced With First Details

The Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling series is receiving an anime adaptation! With some of the first details announced, read on for more details about this new fantasy isekai adventure now in production!

By GBest - Mar 14, 2025 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
A TV anime adaptation of Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling, the popular fantasy light novel series by Nekoko and Naji Yanagita, has officially been announced. A new website and X / Twitter account that was launched today confirm that the adaptation is officialy moving into production stages. Check out the official announcement tweet down below:

While details on the production team and release date are yet to be revealed, the lead voice cast has been confirmed:

Illusia – Shunichi Toki
Voice of God – Ami Koshimizu
Myria – Miku Itō

The voice actor for the main character Ilcia also stated in a tweet that they will be participating in AnimeJapan 2025. In what capacity or what they will be doing at AnimeJapan we are not sure. The anime's official X / Twitter page is also doing a giveaway to help celebrate and get the word spread about the anime adaptation announcement! Check out the giveaway tweet below:


Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling follows the unusual isekai journey of a protagonist who, rather than being reborn as a powerful hero, awakens as a weak dragon hatchling. With danger at every turn, they must grow stronger, evolve, and navigate a perilous world full of monsters, magic, and hidden secrets.

The official English version of the light novels and RIO's manga adpatation is Seven Seas Entertainment, they describe the story for Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling as:

Our hero wakes up one day in a brand new world…but his new life doesn’t come with fighting skills or magic powers, or even arms and legs! He’s reborn as a helpless egg, stuck in an unfamiliar forest surrounded by terrifying, hungry beasts. But eggs hatch, hatchlings grow up, and humble beginnings can lead to something great. He’ll do his best to become the strongest dragon ever, and no measly shell will get in his way!

As anticipation builds and new fans join the franchise over time, we can expect more updates on the anime’s production staff, animation studio, and premiere date in the coming months. We could also see more details come out at AnimeJapan 2025 later this month. The announcement for this adaptation marks yet another exciting entry into the isekai and fantasy anime genre, with a promise of adventure, survival, and epic transformations!

Are you excited for Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling? Have you read the series light novels or manga before? Leave your thoughts in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

