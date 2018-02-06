Report Traces The Failure Of All Nippon Entertainment Works Back To The Japanese Federal Government

All Nippon Entertainment Works (ANEW) was launched in 2015 to bring Japanese IPs to overseas markets but was sold at a loss in 2017 after reportedly squandering ¥6 billion yen.

Launched in 2015 by Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), All Nippon Entertainment Works (ANEW) was sold to Future Venture Capital in 2017 for $311,000 USD. That comes after new reports state that ANEW received anywhere between $20 and $80 million USD from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to facilitate deals between Japanese and Hollywood film studios. One such project was the live-action Tiger & Bunny film which appears stuck in development limbo. None of the other Western remakes of Japanese films ever moved forward.



"ANEW is like institutional corruption," says film producer Hiro Masuda in an interview with Variety. He continues, "Japan does not have film incentives like many other countries that are necessary to finance films and TV projects. As a result, Japan’s entire creative industry is suffering, and after I noticed the huge amount of public money being wasted within Cool Japan, I thought I could not pass this ridiculous situation on to the next generation."



Masuda's frustration stems from his inability to get solid information on funding opportunities for any of his projects. He then spearheaded an investigation that uncovered many questions about how the funds from the Japanese government were being mismanaged.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE