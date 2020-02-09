RetroCrush Adds HARUKA NOGIZAKA'S SECRET, KITE, LUPIN III: PART II And More In September

RetroCrush, the new app for streaming old-school anime has been steadly adding to its catalogue and this month will see 6 new titles join the service including Kite and Lupin III: Part II.

RetroCrush will be adding six new titles to kick off the month of September. The fledgling streaming service caters to anime fans looking to re-watch old favorites or new anime fans looking to view classics for the first time.

Both the 12-episode romantic comedy, Haruka Nogizaka's Secret (sub) and its loose sequel, Haruka Nogizaka's Secret: Purezza (sub) will be added on September 4. Studio Diomedia animated the late-2000s series about the hilarious romance that develops between a high school nerd and the most popular girl in school when he discovers that she's secretly a huge otaku.

Metal Skin Panic MADOX-01 OVA (sub) and an English-dub of the Kite: International Version OVA will follow on September 11. The former is a 1987 OVA from AIC & Artmic, written by celebrated mecha designer Shinji Aramaki. The 45-minute, action-heavy visual treat follows a mechanic who accidently becomes trapped in a mecha and must defend himself from the millitary when they come to retrieve it. The International Version of Kite is the edited version that tones down the gory violence and sexual content in Studio ARMS' tale of a high school girl who is secretly an assassin.

Kobato. (sub) then hits RetroCrush on September 18, followed by Lupin III: Part II (dub/sub) on September 25. Based on the manga series from CLAMP, Kobato. is a 24-episode, 2009 anime from Madhouse that follows a wandering spirit and her quest to "heal people's hearts" so that she can pass on to the afterlife. Lupin III, arguably the most popular IP on the list, will add the third part of TMS Entertainment's third incarnation of their adaptation of Monkeypunch's anime.

Watch classic anime that matters, including exclusive first-time English releases. Revisit your favorite shows and discover forgotten gems. There is something for all anime lovers.



Free to stream. No subscription required. Start binging on all the shows you missed!